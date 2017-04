A heads up for drivers who use the US 41 twin bridges between Evansville and Henderson. Monday night from 6P.M. until tomorrow at 6A.M., lane restrictions will be in place on the North bound side of the bridge.

Those lane restrictions will happen in the overnight hours Monday night through Friday April 28TH.

Kentucky Transportation crews are telling drivers to slow down and to be ready to merge lanes during those hours.

Comments

comments