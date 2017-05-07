Home Indiana Lane Restrictions Start Monday For Traffic U.S. 41 Southbound May 7th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict Southbound traffic to one lane on U.S. 41 near the Kentucky-Indiana State line starting Monday and lasting through Tuesday afternoon.

The lane restriction is to allow relocation of utility poles to accommodate the “Fix-For-41” project. All southbound traffic on U.S. 41 will move to the left-hand or passing lane just north of Water Works Road.

The workzone is set to be in place starting at 9 Monday morning. KTC officials say drivers should use caution while driving in the area.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments