Lane Restrictions Start Monday For Traffic U.S. 41 Southbound
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict Southbound traffic to one lane on U.S. 41 near the Kentucky-Indiana State line starting Monday and lasting through Tuesday afternoon.
The lane restriction is to allow relocation of utility poles to accommodate the “Fix-For-41” project. All southbound traffic on U.S. 41 will move to the left-hand or passing lane just north of Water Works Road.
The workzone is set to be in place starting at 9 Monday morning. KTC officials say drivers should use caution while driving in the area.