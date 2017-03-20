Home Kentucky Henderson Lane Restrictions Set for Wednesday on the Northbound Twin Bridge March 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has cancelled plans for a northbound work zone lane restriction on the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville for Tuesday. The contractor has rescheduled the work zone lane restriction for Wednesday, March 22nd. This daytime work zone is expected to be in place through Saturday, March 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Hall Contracting is the prime contractor on this $527,000 steel upgrade to both the southbound and northbound bridge approaches. This project has a target completion date of April 15th. Another contractor has some guardrail work to complete along the approaches to the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges in the coming weeks.

These maintenance projects are gearing up for a major three-year, $25 million rehabilitation project along the U.S. 41 Corridor between the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges and the I-69 Interchange at the south edge of Evansville beginning in May. This joint project headed by INDOT includes a deck overlay driving surface on the southbound bridge.

For more information go to: INDOT FixFor41.

