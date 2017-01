There are several lane restrictions set for highways in Henderson County Tuesday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work will be done installing guardrails.

Expect traffic down to one lane, on U-S 60 near Canoe Creek for about a day, U-S 41 and U-S 60 Cloverleaf for a day, U-S 41 near the twin bridges for two days and Kentucky 425 Henderson bypass near the U-S 60 to the I-69 interchange for roughly 12 days.

