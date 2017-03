Home Kentucky Lane Restrictions Set for Thursday Near Sebree February 28th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

Traffic on the Green River Bridge near Sebree will be down to one lane.

This will take place March 2nd.

Crews are installing solar powered navigation lights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers should be aware of road crews in the area. The work is expected to be completed in a day.

