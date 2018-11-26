44News | Evansville, IN

Lane Restrictions Set for Sections of KY 492 in Union County

November 26th, 2018 Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced plans for lane restrictions along a section of road in Union County beginning this week.

KYTC says a section of KY 492 will be restricted to one lane starting on November 29th for a drilling project. The section being worked on is located just west of the KY 2101 intersection.

Official say the project is taking place in order to gather sub-surface soil information that will be used to assist the design of a new bridge that will be built in the area.

Drivers are being asked to prepare for one lane traffic with alternation flow controlled by flaggers on November 29th.

