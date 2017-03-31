Home Indiana Lane Restrictions Set to Begin on Dubois Co. Bridge March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

You may want to avoid a section of State Road 545 in Dubois County in April. Indiana Department of Transportation Crews will be working on the bridge over Leistner Creek, just south of S.R. 56. That work will begin on or around Monday, April 10th.

Crews will work on the bridge deck as part of preventive maintenance to help the bridge last longer.

Lane restrictions will be in place throughout the project, and loads more than 11 feet wide will have to find a detour during this time.

The work is expected to last until mid-October, weather permitting.

