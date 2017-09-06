Home Kentucky Lane Restrictions Set Along KY 298/Hill Bridge Road in Daviess County September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning lane restrictions along Kentucky 298/Hill Bridge Road in Daviess County, Kentucky. This lane restriction is set for Wednesday, September 6th.

KY-298/Hill Bridge Road will be restricted to one lane to allow state highway personnel to complete storm damage, erosion, and base repairs near the South Fork Panther Creek Bridge.

The work zone is along KY-298 between East Pettit Road and Burton Road in southern Daviess County.

Drivers should use caution in the area. This lane restriction will remain in place around the clock until the work is completed.

The roadway is expected to be open late Friday afternoon.

