Lane Restrictions Scheduled Along I-69 In Evansville

Some lane restrictions will resume along I-69 in Evansville. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the closures along the southbound lanes of I-69 from I-64 to State Road 57 for concrete patching and joint sealing operations.

During this project, drivers will see intermittent ramp restrictions, lane shifts, and a large work zone.

Lane restrictions will begin Monday, April 23rd.

Dates to remember:

– April 23rd: SR 57 to I-69 SB Ramp restricted.

– April 26th: SR 57 to NB I-69 Ramp restricted.

– April 30: SB I-69 to SR 57 Ramp restricted.

During this time, one lane will be closed and speed limits will be reduced.

Traffic delays are expected. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible.

Work is expected to last until this fall, pending inclement weather.

