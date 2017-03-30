Home Indiana Evansville Lane Restrictions to Resume on U.S. 41 for Concrete Patching Work March 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Lane restrictions will resume along sections of U.S. Highway 41 in Evansville. The Indiana Department of Transportation will resume lane restrictions about a half mile south of Lynch Road and end just north of Boonville-New Harmony Road. The lane restrictions will begin Monday, April 10th for concrete patching work and pavement overlay.

Workers will begin in the northbound right lane. Once that work is completed, work will move to the southbound driving lane. Crews will then work on the northbound left lane then the southbound left lane. Patching work on this section of the highway is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting.

This project began last June on a section of U.S. 41 from I-69 to Virginia Street and has moved north as work has been completed. Once patching operations have been completed, work will begin to resurface U.S. 41 in the project limits.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and stay alert near this road work.

To learn about work zones or traffic alerts, visit INDOT Cars Program, or call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623).

