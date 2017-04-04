Home Kentucky Henderson Lane Restrictions Planned for this Weekend on the Twin Bridges April 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning lane restrictions on the Twin Bridges this weekend. There will be a northbound lane restriction on Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th. The lane restriction will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days to allow ongoing repairs to the bridge structure.

All northbound traffic will move to the left-hand, or passing lane, in the work zone. Drivers should stay alert and slow down as they approach the area.

Due to heavy holiday traffic, there will be no lane restrictions from April 13th to the 16th, which is Easter weekend.

The contractor will evaluate the progress made this weekend to figure out if there will be lane restrictions early next week.

Hall Contracting is the contractor on this $527,000 steel upgrade project to the southbound and northbound bridges. Since additional work may be required, the completion date has been moved to Friday, May 5, 2017.

Another contractor will be completing guardrail work along the approaches to the US 41 Twin Bridges in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit Twin Bridge Project.

