Home Kentucky Lane Restrictions Planned On Spottsville Bridge October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning to restrict traffic to one lane on the U.S. 60 Green River Spottsville Bridge. Crews will be able to do a detailed inspection of the bridge.

Climbers will be inspecting the bridge structure and use a man-lift under the eastern bridge approaches to help reduce the lane restrictions.

There will be alternating traffic flow, and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

The lane restrictions will be in place on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

About 3,000 vehicles cross the Spottsville bridge in an average day. The bridge is located nine miles east of the U.S. 41/U.S. 60 Cloverleaf at Henderson and about six miles west of the Henderson-Daviess County Line.

Comments

comments