Lane Restrictions Planned For Southbound Twin Bridge

Lane restrictions are set for the southbound U.S. 41 Ohio River Bridge for maintenance. Beginning today, Indiana Department of Transportation Contractors will close one lane of U.S. 41 on the southbound Twin Bridge to perform bump grinding operations.

This work is expected to take two days to complete, pending inclement weather.

One lane will be closed today, the other lane will be closed tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down in the area.

