Lane Restrictions Planned On Green River Bridge
There will be lane restrictions on the Audubon Parkway Green River Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will restrict the eastbound and westbound traffic to one lane to allow for a detailed inspection of the bridge.
This lane restriction is expected to be in place on today and tomorrow between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. All traffic will move to the left-hand, or passing lane. These lane restrictions are at the Henderson-Daviess County Line.
Drivers should expect delays in the area. You are asked to avoid the area, if possible.
Every two years, all Kentucky bridges get a detailed safety inspection with long-span river and lake bridges getting an additional annual walk-through inspection.