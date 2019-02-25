Lane Restrictions Planned for Green River Bridge

Lane Restrictions Planned for Green River Bridge

February 25th, 2019 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a daytime work zone lane restriction on the KY 56 Green River Bridge at Sebree.

The lane restriction is planned for Tuesday, March 5th to allow crews to conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions are expected to be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Approximately 2,000 vehicles cross the KY 56 Green River Bridge at Sebree on an average day.

Drivers are advised to use appropriate caution when there are equipment, flaggers, and other construction personnel present.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.