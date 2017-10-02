Home Indiana Lane Restrictions Planned Along U.S. 62 Green River Rockport Bridge October 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning lane restrictions on the U.S. 62 Green River Rockport Bridge. Traffic on the bridge will be restricted to one lane to allow use of an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle (UBIV) to conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge. This is along U.S. 62 at the Muhlenberg-Ohio County Line.

Drivers should use caution and slow down in the area. Traffic will alternate in the area controlled by flaggers.

This lane restriction is expected to be in place on Monday, October 2nd and Tuesday, October 3rd from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On an average day, about 2,250 vehicles cross the U.S. 62 Green River Bridge at Rockport in an average day.

