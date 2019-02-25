Lane Restrictions on Owensboro Blue Bridge

The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is restricting traffic to one lane on the KY 2262 Ohio River Blue Bridge at Owensboro

Lane restrictions will start Wednesday, February 27th at 9 a.m. to allow KYTC crews to conduct tests on sections of the bridge.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions are expected to be in place for two or four hours.

Drivers are advised to use appropriate caution when workers are in the area.

Approximately 7,300 vehicles cross the Ohio River on the Blue Bridge between Kentucky and Indiana in an average day.

