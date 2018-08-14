Lane Restrictions on Twin Bridges Due to Inspection

Motorists on the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville can expect lane restrictions on August 21st-24th.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has planned a daytime work zone lane restriction so an inspection of the bridge can take place.

These restrictions will allow use of an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle and other equipment to conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. Climbers will also be used to assist in the bridge inspection process.

The inspection will start on the northbound bridge, which will restrict traffic to one lane, on August 21st and 22nd. The inspection team expects to move to the southbound bridge, meaning lane restrictions for southbound traffic on August 23rd and 24th.

The work zone is expected to be on the bridge from 8:45AM to 3:30PM each weekday.

Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel are along the roadway close to traffic flow.

