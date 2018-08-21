Lane Restrictions on the Twin Bridges Pushed Back

The lane restriction planned on August 21st for the northbound lanes of the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges has been postponed.

This is due to mechanical issues with the Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle (UBIV).

Climbers will continue work on the superstructure of the northbound bridge which will not cause lane restrictions. Motorists are advised to be alert for vehicles dropping off and picking up climbers and their equipment along the northbound bridge throughout the day.

The contractor for the project will give a timely notice when the UBIV arrives which is when the lane restrictions will begin.

