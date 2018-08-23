Home Indiana Evansville Lane Restrictions on Lloyd Expressway for Future IGA August 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Several lanes of the Lloyd Expressway will soon get a little more crowded.

Starting August 23rd, crews will close 2 lanes of the Eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Harrison High School.

Southbound Cullen lane will be closed to traffic as as well.

This is due to the work at the corner of Lloyd Expressway and Fielding Road for the construction of an IGA at the location.

The Board of Public Safety approved the lane closure in order to keep drivers and construction workers safe.

The work is expected to last for one month.

Drivers are asked to travel with caution when crews on scene working.

