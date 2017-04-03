Lane Restrictions and Meetings Set for I-69

More lane restrictions are coming to Interstate 69 in Evansville.

Crews began removing and replacing guardrails Monday from US 41 to west of Green River Road.

The work will require lane restrictions, beginning with the northbound right lane.

This is the first phase of the project to resurface I-69 in that area.

The project should last until July.

This week, the public is getting a chance to give their input on I-69 construction from Martinsville to Indianapolis.

Officials are hosting two public hearings, with the first taking place Thursday in Indianapolis.

The second meeting is April 10th in Martinsville.

Each meeting will have an open house, a formal presentation, and a public comment period.

The environmental impact statement released from the Indiana Department of Transportation lays out the planned route, including 10 exits, 16 overpasses and underpasses, and local access roads.

