Lane restrictions began Wednesday on a section of Kentucky 189 in Muhlenberg County.

Crews are widening the shoulder of the road from the zero mile marker at the Pond River Bridge to Kentucky 853 Intersection.

Officials have advised motorists to be alert for alternating traffic flow controlled by flaggers.

Also, motorists are to be cautious of construction workers, flaggers, and equipment on the roadways.

The work is set to wrap up by November 1st.

