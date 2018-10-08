Home Indiana Evansville Lane Restrictions in Place on S.R. 62 in Evansville October 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

INDOT has announced railroad repairs that will restrict lanes on S.R. 62 in Evansville.

Drivers on the westbound lane of S.R. 62 on the bridge spanning Pigeon Creek and the CSX railroad tracks will be closed due to the repairs being made. The two passing lanes will remain open.

In June 2016, INDOT identified an issue with the bridge’s bearing pads, which are rubber pads that act as shock absorbers between the bridges concrete components. Temporary repairs were made at that time. INDOT says this project will permanently repair the structure.

INDOT says the work will last for about a week, with more restrictions to follow. Drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert near crews in this area.

