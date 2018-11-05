Lane Restrictions in Place on Riverside Drive

Drivers may want to take note when traveling in downtown Evansville today, as there’s construction taking place on Riverside Drive.

The City of Evansville Engineer’s Office is restricting the east and westbound lanes of Riverside Drive between Court Street to the east side of Cherry Street until the morning of November 6th.

These restrictions are in place due to the old surface of the road being removed to make way for repaving.

Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through, but traffic could be stalled for commuters as the day goes on.

Drivers are encourage to seek alternative routes during the work and be mindful of workers in the area.

