Lane Restrictions in Place as Crews Repair New Salem Bridge

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has put lane restrictions in place due to repairs on the New Salem Circle Bridge in Nortonville, Kentucky.

In February, Gov. Matt Bevin approved $500,000 in discretionary funding for repairs to the railroad overpass.

The bridge, which connects more than 100 homes, and several businesses has been closed since December 2017 when cracks appeared on the bridge and support structure.

Damage to the overpass occurred during a CSX Railroad track-widening project. A water main break further eroded the embankment at one of the bridge ends.

Plans to repair the bridge were approved over a month ago and work just begun last week.

Officials with KYTC say this project should take about three months to complete.

