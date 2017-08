Home Indiana Lane Restrictions on Hunley Bridge in Jasper August 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

In Dubois County, bridge work gets underway on a stretch of US 231 in Jasper.

Crews are restricting the southbound lane of the 231 bridge over Hunley Creek.

They’ll be doing a bridge deck overlay in this area.

Restrictions will be in place around the clock along with temporary traffic signals.

This is part of a bridge resurfacing project about a mile north of the location.

The work is set to wrap up by mid-October.

