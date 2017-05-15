Lane Restrictions Expected to Begin Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 16, a contractor plans a northbound lane restriction on US 41 Wolf Hills Road Intersection between Henderson and Evansville.

The lane restriction is part of prep work for the 3-year Fix For 41 Project which will include major reconstruction of US 41 from the Twin Bridges to the I-69 interchange south of Evansville

This northbound lane restriction for US 41 traffic will begin near the intersection with Wolf Hills Road and extend approximately 1000 ft. northward; the work lane zone lane restriction will only be the Kentucky end of the US 41 Twin Bridges approach levee. The lane restriction will not extend beyond the bridges.

This daytime work zone is expected to be in place until about 3 p.m., CDT, on Tuesday.

