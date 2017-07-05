Home Indiana Evansville Lane Restrictions Delayed as Part of the FixFor41 Project July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Lane restrictions along the bridge connecting Henderson and Evansville as part of the FixFor41 project have been delayed. Work was set to begin Wednesday, but was pushed back due to the threat of bad weather.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says when work does start, two northbound lanes and one southbound lane will be routed onto the northbound bridge.

There will also be one southbound lane open for heavy truck traffic. Wide and oversized loads will have to use the Highway 231 bridge.

The first phase of the FixFor41 project is scheduled to last until this fall and consists of work on the bridge deck and overlay.

Comments

comments