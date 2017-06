Nighttime lane restrictions will continue along Highway 41 North in Henderson. Crews will be doing utility work along the curb line on the strip between Marywood Drive and Watson Lane.

The restriction will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. and run through Friday morning at 6:00.

All northbound traffic will move into the left-hand, or passing, lane in the work zone.

Drivers are asked to use caution and slow down in the area.

Comments

comments