Home Kentucky Lane Restrictions on the Audubon Parkway in Daviess Co. This Week March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

There will be some work zone lane restrictions on the Audubon Parkway in Daviess County this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on the Audubon Parkway Tuesday and Wednesday. This is along the Audubon Parkway between KY 1554 Sorgho Exit 18 Interchange and the U.S. 60 Exit 24 Interchange at Owensboro.

The lane restriction will allow crews to repair the concrete driving surface. This work zone lane restriction is for both eastbound and westbound traffic. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Comments

comments