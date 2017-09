Home Kentucky Henderson Lane Restrictions Along Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County September 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

Lane restrictions will be in place along the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County next week.

Crews will limit traffic to one lane on the U.S. 60 Bridge over Green River October 4th and 5th.

This is so crews can do a detailed inspection of the bridge structure and approaches.

Drivers should be prepared to encounter slow traffic and flaggers in that area from roughly 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

