Lane Restrictions Along Natcher Parkway in Ohio County September 14th, 2017

There will be some lane shifts Thursday night along the Natcher Parkway in Ohio County. The work will take place from the Western Kentucky Parkway North to mile marker 50 just south of Exit 50.

Two way traffic will shift to the northbound lanes while crews work on the southbound side. Friday, two-way traffic will switch over to the southbound lanes of the Natcher Parkway while crews work on the northbound lanes.

This project is expected to last until November 1st.

