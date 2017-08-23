Lane Restrictions Along Kimsey Lane Near Redbanks Towers

Lane restrictions will be in place along Kimsey Lane near Redbanks Towers later this week. Crews will reduce traffic to one lane, beginning Thursday, August 24th. The lane restrictions will be in place for two days. One lane of traffic, alternating direction, will be open.

Drivers should expect delays as construction in the work zone progresses.

Crews will continue work on replacing storm water lines that cross both lanes of the street.

You are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

