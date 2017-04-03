Lane Restrictions Along I-69 for Bridge and Guardrail Work

The Indiana Department of Transportation is working on several I-69 bridges from the Olmstead Road Crossing to Covert Avenue. Crews are doing concrete patching and pavement overlay. There are restricted traffic lanes, beginning with the southbound driving lane. Work is expected to continue through this fall.

Also, there are more lane restrictions on I-69 in Evansville. Crews will remove and replace guardrails along I-69 from U.S. 41 just west of Green River Road. This will be the first phase of the project to resurface I-69 along that stretch. This work will require lane restrictions, beginning with the northbound right lane.

The entire project is expected to last until early or mid-July, weather permitting.

Comments

comments