Lane Restriction Along Southbound Highway 41 Set For Wednesday

Southbound traffic will be down to one lane on Highway 41 near the weigh station on the Kentucky-Indiana State Line. The restriction will be in place on Wednesday, August 30th from around 9 a.m. until about 11 a.m.

This will allow electrical work on signage for the facility. This southbound work zone is along Highway 41 between the Kentucky-Indiana State Line and the Twin Bridges.

Drivers should use caution and slow down in the area.

This southbound lane restriction is within the larger “FixFor41” area.

