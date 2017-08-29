44News | Evansville, IN

Lane Restriction Along Southbound Highway 41 Set For Wednesday

Lane Restriction Along Southbound Highway 41 Set For Wednesday

August 29th, 2017 Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Southbound traffic will be down to one lane on Highway 41 near the weigh station on the Kentucky-Indiana State Line. The restriction will be in place on Wednesday, August 30th from around 9 a.m. until about 11 a.m.

This will allow electrical work on signage for the facility. This southbound work zone is along Highway 41 between the Kentucky-Indiana State Line and the Twin Bridges.

Drivers should use caution and slow down in the area.

This southbound lane restriction is within the larger “FixFor41” area.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.