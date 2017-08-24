Home Kentucky Henderson Lane Restriction Along Kimsey Lane Near Redbanks Towers In Henderson August 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

There is a lane restriction along Kimsey Lane near Redbanks Towers and Apartments in Henderson. Crews will reduce traffic to one lane, beginning Thursday, August 24th. The lane restrictions will be in place for two days. One of the lanes of traffic, alternating direction, will be open.

Drivers should expect delays as construction in the work zone progresses.

Crews will continue work on replacing storm water lines that cross both lanes of the street.

You are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

