Indiana Lane Restricitons For Section 5 of I-69 March 13th, 2018

INDOT crews are shifting the traffic pattern around Bloomington as they continue work on Section 5 of I-69. Portions of State Road 37 will be down to one lane as crews work on paving. Several roads that run parallel to state road 37 will also be closed.

Starting Wednesday, March 14th, Cota Drive will close and Thursday, March 15th the southeast ramp at Tapp Road will be closed. These are temporary and should only last about two weeks.

However, keep in mind, if you’re traveling up to Indy through Bloomington portions of State Road 37 will be closed throughout the summer.

We’ll update you when more information about those closures becomes available.

