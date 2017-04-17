Lane Oxley Named Harrison Head Football Coach

Lane Oxley is the new head football coach at Harrison, which was announced during Monday’s school board meeting. Oxley did not attend the meeting as the board approved its recommendation to name the new head coach.

Oxley replaces Cory Brunson, who was named the Mount Vernon head football coach in February.

Oxley comes from Floyd Central, where he was a teacher and assistant football coach. He also played football at Pike Central before playing for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Harrison Athletic Director Bryan Speer told 44Sports it will be a long process for the program to hire assistant coaches.

