Lane Opens on Spottsville Bridge

one lane of traffic is back open on the U.S. 60 Green River Bridge in Spottsville.

Crews opened the lane this morning as they’re ahead of schedule.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the lane was reopened shortly before 9 this morning. It was originally scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning.

KYTC inspectors will check the repairs Sunday. The bridge could return to normal two-way traffic early this week, once loading formula calculation are complete.

