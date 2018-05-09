Home Kentucky Lane And Load Restrictions In Kentucky May 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Lane restrictions have been scheduled for Thursday, May 10, 2018. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to place a lane and load width restriction on the US 431 Green River/Rough River Bridge at Livermore in McLean County. US 431 Green River/Rough River Bridge is scheduled to be restricted around 8 AM to about 3:30 PM.

This lane and load width restriction on the US 431 restriction is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge during daylight hours. Due to the placement of needed equipment for the bridge inspection, the lane restriction will be accompanied by a 10 ft load width restriction as well.

The inspection team will use special equipment in an effort to complete the detailed inspection in one day. Kentucky famers should be aware that the lane and load width restriction could prohibit the movement of most farm equipment across the bridge during the inspection.

All drivers can expect to experience one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Motorists should slow down and be alert for equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel on the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow.

The 1,643 ft. structure is a Warren through-truss design. It carries approximately 6,000 vehicles in an average day.

The US 431 Green River/Rough River Bridge at Livermore opened to traffic in November of 1940. It addition to crossing the Green River and the Rough River, it also crosses a sliver of Ohio County giving it a distinction held by very few bridges. The US 431 Green River/Rough River Bridge at Livermore is at Green River navigation mile point 71.3.

