Lane Closures In Webster County Start Monday

A contractor for The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin asphalt paving along two sections of US 41 in Webster County starting Monday, July 16.

This work zone runs along US 41 from the East Barkley Street Intersection in Sebree at Mile Point 9.2 and extending northward for about 4 miles to mile point 12.2. This paving project will skip over the section of US 41 in Sebree that was upgraded last year. The work is expected to take about 2 to 3 weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution around these areas. Be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

