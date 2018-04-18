Home Indiana Lane Closures Set For Two Jasper Bridges April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Lane closures are scheduled for two bridges in Jasper. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be working simultaneously on the State Road 162 Bridge over the Straight River and the State Road 164 Bridge over the Patoka River. Both bridges will be patched and resurfaced.

During this time, one lane will be closed on each bridge. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Drivers should leave early and expect delays in the area.

Work on the bridges will begin on Thursday, May 3rd and is expected to last until mid-October, pending inclement weather.

