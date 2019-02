There will be short-term lane closures on U.S. 41 or the FixFor41 project. The Indiana Department of Transportation says starting Tuesday, March 5th contractors will shut down the northbound right lane of U.S. 41 between Waterworks Road and I-69.

The closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to repair guardrail damage in a crash.

Inclement weather could cause the operation to be delayed or postponed.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Comments

comments