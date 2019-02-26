Lane Closures Planned for I-64 in Evansville

Sensors on Interstate 64 are used to collect traffic data and help equipment, such as traffic signals, perform effectively. That is why it is important that these sensors are replaced.

Starting Tuesday, March 5th, INDOT will shut down the westbound right lane of I-64 replace sensors in the pavement.

On March 6th, workers will initiate two phases of the same operation by closing the eastbound lanes. The eastbound left lane will be shut down from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The eastbound right lane will be closed from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Weather permitting, the operation is expected to take two days.

Drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert near crews.

