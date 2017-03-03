44News | Evansville, IN

Lane Closures Coming to Part of I-69 in Evansville

Lane Closures Coming to Part of I-69 in Evansville

March 3rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some lane closures are coming to part of I-69 in Evansville. The Indiana Department of Transportation is announcing lane closures for I-69 just south of I-64. These closures will affect about a five mile area south of the I-64 interchange so crews can install a cable barrier in the median.

During that work, one lane in either direction will be restricted for the length of the project. Work is expected to last until early-to-mid April.

This work is a continuation of the work crews began last spring when several ramps on I-69 were resurfaced.

To receive text and email alerts about INDOT projects, visit INDOT Road Projects or call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623).

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.