Lane Closures Coming to Part of I-69 in Evansville

Some lane closures are coming to part of I-69 in Evansville. The Indiana Department of Transportation is announcing lane closures for I-69 just south of I-64. These closures will affect about a five mile area south of the I-64 interchange so crews can install a cable barrier in the median.

During that work, one lane in either direction will be restricted for the length of the project. Work is expected to last until early-to-mid April.

This work is a continuation of the work crews began last spring when several ramps on I-69 were resurfaced.

To receive text and email alerts about INDOT projects, visit INDOT Road Projects or call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623).

