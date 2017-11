Home Indiana Lane Closure on State Road 64 in Princeton November 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A paving project is set to close one lane of State Road 64 in Princeton.

That’s set to start Monday, November 27th.

Crews will close the eastbound driving lane between 7th and 9th Streets.

The closures will be in place around the clock.

The closure should take about four days to finish.

