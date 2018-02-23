Home Kentucky Landslide Causes Delays Along U.S. 62 In Caldwell County February 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A landslide in Caldwell County is causing traffic delays along U.S. 62. Traffic is down to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. This happened just west of Dawson Springs near the Caldwell-Hopkins County Line.

Message boards are up to alert drivers as they approach the area. The landslide is about 150 feet long.

Traffic is restricted to one lane along a 600-foot section of U.S. 62. Drivers should use caution in the area.

A highway crew will return to the site once the rain stops.

