Land Bank Owns Home Where Beckerle Remains Were Found August 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Land Bank now owns the home where the body of missing 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle was found in March. The home at 1628 South Bedford Avenue was on the list of more than 100 properties to be acquired by the Land Bank.

City leaders say the home is expected to be demolished by December 2017. Once it’s demolished, it will be up to the Board of Directors to choose who gets the property.

At one time, there was interest in turning the property into a memorial park of Aleah.

