Home Indiana Lance Marley’s Trial Date Delayed For Psych Evaluation July 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in Princeton, Indiana last year was set to go to trial next month. Lance Marley’s trial has been delayed.

Those involved in the case say they are still waiting for a psychiatric evaluation to see if Marley is compotent to stand trial.

Marley is charged in the October 2016 stabbing death of Lindsey Fleck. His attorney says his condition has been getting worse since being held in jail.

A motion was filed to give Marley’s team more time to evaluate his mental state.

The judge granted a motion for that evaluation, and set a September 29th progress hearing in the case.

Comments

comments