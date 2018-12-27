Lamasco Bar Hosts Family Friendly Drag Show

It’s proven to be a controversial topic but drag shows are nothing new for one local bar and grill. For the last six months, Lamasco in Evansville has played host to a monthly drag show.

They invited people of all ages to come to enjoy a family-friendly show to spread a little holiday cheer.

Though, it’s not just about the glitz and glamor and performing. For many of these drag queens events like this give them a chance to meet people in the community

Drag queen Londyn Starz says, “Character development is exhausting. Cause you learn things as you go. But I think the most exciting thing would probably just networking.”

The performers take the stage at Lamasco on the last Thursday of every month.

Thursday night was the first family-friendly show for the bar.

